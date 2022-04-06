Janus Henderson: Global government debt to hit record $71.6trn in 2022

The $6.2trn increase in debt will primarily be driven by the US, Japan and China, but every country across the world is likely to see its borrowing levels increase, Janus Henderson stated.

In 2021 alone, global government debt jumped to $65.4trn, an increase of 7.8% year-on-year, as every country increased borrowing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the global interest burden is set to grow by around one seventh on a constant-currency basis to $1.16trn this year.

Emerging markets: A focus on debt

Janus Henderson stated that the biggest impact here will likely be felt in the UK due to rising interest rates, the impact of higher inflation on the large amount of UK index-linked debt, and the cost of unwinding the country's quantitative easing programme.

This is because "significant" fiscal costs come with unwinding QE as interest rates rise.

According to the fund manager, central banks will "crystallise" losses on their bond holdings "which have to be paid for by taxpayers".

Taxpayers in the UK and beyond are, of course, already contending with a cost-of-living crisis as inflation bites and energy bills skyrocket.

Bethany Payne, portfolio manager, global bonds at Janus Henderson said: "The pandemic has had a huge impact on government borrowing - and the after-effects are set to continue for some time yet. The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is also likely to pressure Western governments to borrow more to fund increased defence spending."

But rising government borrowing levels across the world is not without its opportunity for investors, Janus Henderson noted.

Payne explained: "Despite recent volatility, opportunities exist for investors in sovereign bonds markets. During the first couple of years of the pandemic, the big theme was how bond markets around the world converged.

"Now, the theme is divergence; regime change is underway in the US, UK, Canada, Europe and Australia, which are now focused on how to tighten monetary policy to squeeze out inflation, while other regions are still in loosening mode.

"Regarding asset allocation, there are two areas of opportunity. One is China, which is actively engaging in loosening monetary policy, and Switzerland, which has more protection from inflationary pressure as energy takes up a much smaller percentage of its inflationary basket and their policy is tied, but lagging, to the ECB."