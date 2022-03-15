Industry Voice: Positioning against heightened market risk

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created further market risk. We see five key downside risks at present: stretched valuations, the looming end of central bank stimulus, the normalization of earnings growth, a worsening inflation outlook, and rising geopolitical risk. The Asset Allocation Committee has maintained the cautious positioning we adopted at the beginning of the year.

In his video, T. Rowe Price's Head of Global Multi-Asset, Sebastien Page (pictured) discusses these risks in further detail.

Watch the video here (no registration required)

About the author:

Sebastien Page is head of Global Multi-Asset and Chair of the Asset Allocation Steering Committee, which is responsible for management and oversight of the Multi-Asset Division. Before joining our firm Mr. Page was Executive Vice President at PIMCO.

