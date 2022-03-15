Gresham House AUM soars 65% as alternative strategies attract £1.2bn in net inflows

Organic and acquisitive growth in 2021

Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood
Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood

Gresham House has reported a 65% rise in assets under management in 2021, buoyed by both organic growth and acquisitions, with net inflows of £1.2bn across all of its strategies.

The specialist alternative asset manager saw AUM increase to £6.5bn in the year ended 31 December 2021, which it said led to "material growth" in revenue, operating margin and profit.

Adjusted operating profit soared 67% to £20.2bn over the year, while net core income grew 51% to reach £61.6m, up from £40.8m in 2020.

Of the 65% growth in AUM, the group attributed £1.9bn to organic growth, while targeted acquisitions in 2021 boosted AUM by £625m, including the acquisition of the VCT business of Mobeus Equity Partners LLP in October last year. The four Mobeus VCTs brought a combined AUM of £369m.

Australian forestry mandate boosts Gresham House AUM

Among the group's strategies, there were £206m of net inflows into its Strategic Equity open-ended and VCT funds during the period, as well as £100m of additional fundraising for the Gresham House Energy Storage fund and £202m raised for its new forestry fund, the Gresham House Forest Growth and Sustainability LP.

The board of Gresham House is recommending a 67% increase in the dividend to 10p per share, on the back of a 50% rise in adjusted diluted earnings per share to 49.4p.

Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House, said: "Momentum across the business continues to be buoyed by the structural shift driving fund inflows into alternative asset classes as we continue to diversify our client base.

"Our ESG-focused strategy and strong investment performance mean we are well placed to capture the rising demand for investments that deliver both financial returns and sustainable, climate-based solutions."

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

He added that in light of the "excellent 2021 performance", the group has upgraded its targets.

The "GH25" five-year strategy target for AUM has increased from £6bn to £8bn-plus, while its EBITDA margin of 32.7% is on track to achieve a 40% target.

"Despite the current macroeconomic environment and geo-political events, we are confident of further growth throughout 2022 as we continue to deliver value to all our stakeholders," Dalwood said.

The closure of Investment Week’s weekly magazine after 27 years reflects the wider trend in business and consumer media over the past 15 years
Investment Week publisher exits magazines to focus on digital services and live events

Reflects wider trend in business media

BWAM has over 700 members
Black Women in Asset Management reveals new industry partners representing $17trn in AUM

BlackRock, M&G and JPMAM

Quilter explained that the decision was made due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to “help protect client investments through a period of uncertainty”.
Quilter stops third-party managers investing in Russia and Belarus

Used on firm's WealthSelect service

