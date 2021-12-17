Industry Voice: Getting social housing right

Royal London Asset Management’s Senior Fund Manager Shalin Shah, and Investment Analyst Tom Johnson, explain that investing in social housing isn’t an easy win for sustainable funds.

clock • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Getting social housing right

In recent years, ‘social housing' has become an increasingly important component of our sustainable funds at RLAM. However, it is crucial to find the right way to invest in the sector, in a manner which respects the strong social benefits that it provides.

The provision of affordable homes is a clear social benefit, and one which makes the sector attractive for our funds. As housing charity Shelter England puts it, social housing "gives social renters better rights, more control over their homes, and the chance to put down roots".

The sector's approach to its own environmental, social and governance (ESG) obligations has also been maturing.  Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) fed into the consultation for the first set of industry-wide standards on sustainability reporting and we are encouraged by the numbers of housing associations that are taking them up.

Standardised data

The production of standard data should help investors to better compare the relative ESG performance of different  social housing borrowers. Increasingly, however, our analysis is driven by more than an assessment of operational policies and practices, preferring to make a more holistic assessment of what each association offers. For example, we aim to scrutinise the future development pipelines that our bonds are funding to assess how much is being put towards badly needed general purpose social housing, as opposed to homes for market rent or shared ownership. 

There are two major ways in which investors can get exposure to the social housing sector. The first, and our preferred method for our sustainable funds, is to buy bonds issued by registered not-for-profit housing associations. This is one of the most ‘impactful' elements of our portfolio as, while many businesses we invest in have a positive impact, here much of the lending we provide is going directly into the construction of new social housing properties.

 

 

This article was funded by RLAM

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.  The views expressed are those of the authors at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice.

Related Topics

More on ESG

Sub-fund has not gathered sufficient assets prompting merger
Funds

JPMAM to merge two sustainability funds in restructuring plan

Social and sustainable strategies

Alex Rolandi
clock 17 December 2021 • 1 min read
Green transition: Where is the world heading?
ESG

Green transition: Where is the world heading?

Which country is making the right moves?

Michael Urban
clock 16 December 2021 • 3 min read
UBP partners with conservation experts to launch biodiversity restoration fund
ESG

UBP partners with conservation experts to launch biodiversity restoration fund

Fund in collaboration with the CCI and Peace Parks Foundation

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 15 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

14 December 2021 • 1 min read
03

Outlook 2022: What does the year hold for asset managers?

16 December 2021 • 1 min read
04

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

Aviva Investors launches two impact funds aligned with seven SDGs

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
06

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from November and December?

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot

 