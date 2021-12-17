Quilter's WealthSelect cuts exposure to UK and Asian equities as stronger headwinds emerge

The decision to reduce exposure came in the firm's final scheduled rebalance of 2021, which was announced on Friday (17 December), the day after the Bank of England announced it would be hiking interest rates.

WealthSelect has reduced exposure to UK equities despite some arguments that the country is trading at an attractive value.

Nevertheless, portfolio manager Stuart Clark sees additional headwinds for the UK related to inflation, the continued fallout from Brexit, as well as the potential for political unrest in 2022.

As a result, exposure to the UK has been reduced from a slight overweight position to marginally underweight.

Clark said: "Despite recent volatility creeping into the market, asset prices continue to go up but are not being driven by fundamentals.

"Moving into the new year there is a unique set of challenges facing investors with inflation fears persisting and concerns that central banks may act too late when it comes to dialling down the monetary support.

"The UK in particular is facing a unique set of circumstances. Unfortunately, the fact it is cheap relative to other areas of the market means nothing as uncertainty remains ever present. The reintroduction of political ambiguity is no good thing, particularly given the problems ongoing from the Brexit deal."

The move to cut UK exposure corresponded with an increase in allocation to European equities where Clark sees similar valuation arguments as the UK for the region but "without the level of uncertainty" heading into the new year.

The managed portfolio service also reduced exposure to Asia funds due to a higher degree of uncertainty surrounding the expected level of returns, as well as a less positive outlook from a ESG perspective.

However, the portfolios remain overweight in the region, with Europe still underweight.

Within the alternatives part of the portfolios, Clark has been adding to the PIMCO Dynamic Multi-Asset fund due to strong manager conviction and exposure to areas of the global economy set to benefit from the move to a greener and more digitalised world.

Clark has also reduced the interest rate duration of the portfolios slightly by trimming exposure to gilts in order to reduce the overall fixed income allocation, while profits have also been taken from the exposures to gold and natural resources.

The portfolio manager said: "While other markets have slightly better prospects, complacency appears to still be a feature in investors.

"As a result, the returns experienced in 2021 are going to be incredibly difficult to match and we wanted the portfolios to reflect this with equity exposure reduced slightly in favour of alternatives."

He added that "diversification and different drivers of returns" will be crucial in 2022 and argued that adding to the PIMCO Dynamic Multi-Asset Fund seemed a prudent decision given its exposure to equities and areas of the economy expected to benefit over the long-term.