Clearwater Analytics - 2022 Investment Accounting Predictions

We are already seeing the impact of the great resignation - the ongoing trend of employees voluntarily leaving their jobs, from spring 2021 to the present - continuing, causing a heightened war for talent in the industry. Moreover, we are experiencing an increasing concern for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) investing and the classification of these assets, and the digitalisation of financial services, all while investors still face uncertainty when making decisions.

In addition, investors are struggling to provide their businesses with a single view of their investment portfolio. This hampers their ability to focus on growth, innovation, and building revenue.

2022 sets to be a year where insurers, asset managers, and investors can turn a corner on these challenges and use technology to streamline their processes.

Here are the top four predictions that we thinkwill be impacting investors, insurers, asset management, and accounting firms over the next year.

Inflation rates and surging interest rates

Over the last few months, there has been the increasing concern that the current inflation seen will result in the surge of interest rates. The ruling by the Bank of England to hold steady at 0.1% surprised industry insiders, but a hike was not ruled out as the committee will meet later in December.

Recent years have brought about unprecedented stability in the market, with inflation and interest rates remaining historically low for a prolonged period of time. If interest rates were to react dramatically, as it has been forecasted, then the changes would force a swift reaction from investors and asset management, and a new understanding of their current portfolio.

For insurance companies this means they must start preparing for these scenarios in the run up to next year. For this reason, risk management will come to the fore and as interest rates rise, insurance/asset managers will be driven to adopt technology that empowers them to analyse portfolios in near real time to mitigate this risk.

Although the rising interest rates will have a significant effect on the investors need for analysing their portfolio, we predict it will not affect the investments made. Alternative and complex investments are predicted to continue as normal, as insurers are so conscious of the longevity of their expenditure.

The Great Resignation

Alongside changes to inflation, we are also seeing huge changes in the volume of resignations, specifically across mid-tier technology job sectors. This has been driven by increased workloads and burnout, as well as the ‘post-pandemic' reprioritisation of employees. Many professionals are looking for roles with more work-life balance, opportunity, and that can afford them the flexibility experienced at the height of lockdown. With a reduced workforce, or at least one in flux, this will push investors towards adopting more investment reporting technology. Utilising this software to analyse their portfolios and remove tedious manual procedures will free up the workforce to focus on more complex and revenue-driving strategic tasks.

Corporate real estate volatility continues

Corporate real estate, specifically in retail, took a huge hit during the pandemic with stories like Evergrande explicitly demonstrating the volatility in this market - as the company was forced to sell off its assets at large discounts to keep up with its regular interest payments due to a change in borrowing restrictions from the Beijing government and as of the second week in December has defaulted on their loan. This volatility has become a common thread amongst the real estate sector, and we predict that it will continue to extend into corporate real estate, such as offices and retail spaces.

Digitalisation of retail causes lease chaos

The pandemic has contributed towards a global shift towards the digitalisation of the retail industry, meaning that shoppers are being driven towards online and digital-first retailers. These changes have meant that retailers either no longer need a retail space or can no longer afford to maintain it. This shift means that office spaces and retail outlets are becoming unnecessary and will inevitably lead to either the collapse or wholesale reimagining of the corporate real estate industry as a whole.

Although these changes have been present over the past couple of years, the effects have been delayed due to government intervention, like Evergrande, and structural factors such as the length of leases. Therefore, as these inhibitors are becoming less prevalent, the market will not be able to last much longer. But the big question is when will the bubble pop and when that happens, if investors are ready to handle it.

ESG standards and ratings

Following the wrap up of COP26, ESG and sustainability are only becoming more prevalent in our daily vocabulary, and 2022 will be no different with the ESG Sustainability Directives coming into force. The problem investors incur lies with the ability to report on ESG standards accurately, as there is no explicit definition or measurable parameters benchmarking ESG or sustainability assets. There is often a large variation across competitors which leaves data incomparable and often taking longer to ingest and digest.

This year, we anticipate the inevitable introduction of explicit ratings and increased standards across the ESG, sustainability, and the insurance industry. Alongside this, the transparency of the reporting will become more important than ever to address the obvious lack of data that is currently displayed on the topic. These factors will mean the ability to analyse a portfolio will rely on investing in multi-tenant analytics and reporting software to really give a clear view of an investment position.

Finding certainty in a time of volatility

Although 2021 has been a year of unpredictability, it has been only preparing us for the impacts these changes will have in 2022. For this reason, it is important for insurers to prepare themselves for these predicaments, however they present themselves. Investment accounting and asset management tools give insurers, asset managers, and investors the tools and peace of mind that they are ready for any scenario that occurs - allowing them to make informed and real-time decisions with one clear view.

Sai Perry is head of solutions, Europe and Asia Pacific at Clearwater Analytics