Industry Voice: The diesel dilemma - how will decarbonisation affect the UK's rolling stock?

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice: The diesel dilemma - how will decarbonisation affect the UK's rolling stock?

Although rail is considered a lower carbon alternative, it is not immune from the government's decarbonisation agenda. How will decarbonisation affect the UK's rolling stock? Find out more in ‘The diesel dilemma'.

 

This article was funded by RLAM

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are those of the author at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Morgan Stanley at the Investment Week: Channel Islands Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Morgan Stanley at the Investment Week: Channel Islands Conference

Candida de Silva Senior Portfolio Specialist, International Equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read
Julian Chillingworth of Rathbones
Investment

The Big Interview: Rathbones' CIO on chemicals, crocodiles and retirement plans

We talk to Julian Chillingworth

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 22 November 2021 • 6 min read
Investment Week digital edition - 22 November 2021
Investment

Investment Week digital edition - 22 November 2021

Latest edition of magazine now available online

Alice Kaley-Burton
clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equities Market Briefing-November

Register now
Trustpilot

 