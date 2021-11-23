Stronger-than-expected employment data raises possibility of a UK rate hike

Vacancies hit high of 1.17m

clock • 3 min read
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, Raymond James European Strategy Team
Image:

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, Raymond James European Strategy Team

The Bank of England MPC meeting raised eyebrows and furrowed brows in equal measure, as members voted 7-2 to keep UK base rates unchanged at just 0.1% (as they have been since March 2020). The committee also voted 6-3 to leave the existing asset purchase scheme unadjusted for the time being.

Expectations for a rate hike had reached fever pitch walking into the meeting, so it was no surprise to see markets deflate a little when the result did not turn out as expected. Andrew Bailey, the governor of the BoE, made it clear in his press conference that the primary reason for inaction was the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the evolution of the UK labour market, so naturally all eyes turned to the 16 November jobs data to reveal which way the vote is likely to go in December.

October's numbers are now in and show that the job market went from strength to strength in the first full month since the conclusion of the Job Retention Scheme. There are a few caveats to consider, but on the whole the data is surely going to go a long way towards shaping the City's expectations for the final MPC meeting of the year, scheduled to conclude on 16 December.

Stock Spotlight: Has the shine has come off the WeWork brand?

Official data revealed that 1.14 million workers were still receiving retention scheme support during the month of September. What happened to those workers during October was the key highlight from the latest round of labour market data, which confirmed that worker demand remained strong last month, boosted by increases across sectors as diverse as healthcare, administration and hospitality.

The claimant count estimate of the unemployment rate dropped sharply, to just 4.3% in October. Had all those workers previously collecting retention scheme benefits been laid-off, the rate could have soared to as much as 8.0%, up from 5.2% in September. This would have made a rate hike almost impossible, irrespective of the prevailing rate of inflation.

The uncertainty surrounding this data was heightened by the fact that the September jobs report provided no indication that furloughed workers were going to be re-hired.

While this data suggests that they were, it could still take several months before employers' intentions become clear as workers losing their jobs in early October may very well be receiving redundancy payments and thus not included yet amongst the ranks of the unemployed. This latest data provides no indication that redundancies increased at all, and indeed job vacancies hit a new record high at 1.17 million. Anecdotal evidence suggests that in such circumstances, firms are proving extremely unwilling to let trained workers go.

This stronger-than-expected data might lead one to believe that the reintegration of furloughed workers into the workforce might help address supply chain bottlenecks leading, in due course, to lower prices. However, the ongoing shortage of workers, especially in low-skilled, low paying jobs, might infer that the closure of the country's borders to immigrant workers as a consequence of the fall-out from the Brexit process is continuing to have an adverse impact.

Andrew Bailey 'very uneasy' about rising UK inflation

Despite what appears like a compositional adjustment in the UK workforce, serving to drive up average weekly earnings, monthly increases in CPI inflation remain in excess of gains in average wages. This is an overt demonstration of real wage pressures and a diminution in households' standards of living.

So, how might the Bank's rate-setting committee respond? Before a decision has to be taken, members will have another full suite of monthly data to inform them, most notably another monthly jobs report pertaining to November and scheduled for release on 14 December.

If that data marks a continuation of October's strength, when coupled with inflationary pressure judged by the Bank itself to remain on a rising trend, it could prove impossible for the Bank to hold the line. Andrew Bailey is already on record as confirming that the Committee had been waiting for information pertaining to the country's employment situation, and especially the impact of the furlough's conclusion, before making a decision on base rates.

The reaction in the gilt-edged market and on the foreign exchanges, where sterling has strengthened in recent days, indicates that the City is increasingly building in the likelihood that UK base rates will rise sooner rather than later.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr is on Raymond James' European Strategy Team

Related Topics

More on UK

Kingswood acquires £1.4bn AUA North Yorkshire firm
UK

Kingswood acquires £1.4bn AUA North Yorkshire firm

£16m deal

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Daniel Needham and Dan Kemp of Morningstar
Markets

Morningstar IM's Needham and Kemp: SA and China are better bets than US

Interview with president and CIO

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read
Erik Knutzen of Neuberger Berman
Markets

Why inflation will be higher and more problematic

October's reading up again at 6.2%

Erik Knutzen
clock 22 November 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equities Market Briefing-November

Register now
Trustpilot

 