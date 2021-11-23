Kingswood acquires £1.4bn AUA North Yorkshire firm

The deal brings Kingswood's UK assets under management to £3bn, with total assets under administration reaching over £7.9bn.

Kingswood's client-facing advisory team has now grown to 80 people, with the number of active clients reaching over 15,900.

In the last year, Metnor's subsidiaries have brought in a revenue of £3.3m. They currently employ 29 people and have over 6,000 clients with over £1.4bn of assets under administration or management.

The deal will see an initial cash consideration of £9.6m, paid on closing, with a maximum of £6.4m of deferred consideration coming over a two-year period. There will also be a performance based earn out linked to three-year earnings growth for IBOSS AM.

David Lawrence, UK CEO at Kingswood, commented: "In the IBOSS Group, Chris Metcalfe has built a fantastic brand with a superb investment track record.

"The IBOSS brand and expertise will be retained, with Chris Metcalfe and his investment team remaining at the helm of the investment strategy, implementation and servicing. With Kingswood's resources we aim to accelerate growth and create greater reach into the IFA sector.

"The transaction also allows Kingswood to leverage its successful track record in buying and integrating financial planning businesses by providing the capital to purchase financial planning businesses using IBOSS that wish to exit but don't wish to risk the investment solution provided to their clients.

"We remain committed to our growth strategy within the UK and internationally. This is our fourth acquisition of 2021, and we have a strong pipeline of high-quality UK opportunities under negotiation, four of which are in the exclusive due diligence stage."

Chris Metcalfe, investment and managing director at Metnor, added: "As part of the Kingswood Group, we will offer our new and existing IBOSS users an exit strategy that will be one of the most attractive in the industry, something that adviser firms have been asking us to facilitate for some years now.

"As we increase our range of investment services, we realised we would need to keep bolstering our team, especially in light of the Sustainable range, which is particularly research-heavy. Kingswood will offer us the ability to build up our investment team with no affect on to the strategy and methodology.''