Update: Link vows to defend itself as Leigh Day Woodford case heads to court

The move comes following the end of discussions pertaining to the 40-page Letter Before Action sent by the firm to Link's lawyers Clifford Chance in March 2021.

Link made clear its intention to "vigorously defend" the claim three months later in June, when the firm responded to Leigh Day's allegations of mismanagement.

The claims against Link state the firm was in breach of FCA rules regarding its management and monitoring of the fund, which "ultimately led to the fund's collapse".

According to a statement from Leigh Day, the case "has now reached a stage where the legal team for the investors feel it has become necessary to issue proceedings to trigger a court timetable and take the matter through to trial as speedily as possible".

The firm is instructed by over 11,000 claimants and will be issuing proceedings on a rolling basis for all of its clients, but it will seek to consolidate the claims under a Group Litigation Order. This spreads the risks, costs and benefits of the group action across all the claimants on the group action register.

Boz Michalowska, partner at law firm Leigh Day, said: "This is a big step forward in the legal action which we hope will allow investors of the Woodford Equity Income fund to get justice and their hard-earned pensions and savings returned to them."

Cliff Weight, Woodford campaign director at ShareSoc, added: "This is a huge step forward in getting compensation for the many thousands of unfortunates who lost money in Woodford's WEIF funds. Leigh Day's issuing of proceedings is a big milestone."

A spokesperson for Link Funds Solutions said: "Link Fund Solutions Limited (LFSL) has become aware that Leigh Day has filed a claim in relation to the LF Equity Income Fund (formerly, the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund).

"LFSL has not yet been served and will vigorously defend itself against any proceedings.

"A key responsibility of LFSL in its role as authorised corporate director of the WEIF, now LF Equity Income Fund, was and is to act in the best interests of all investors in the WEIF. LFSL takes this and its other responsibilities very seriously and considers that it has acted at all times in accordance with applicable rules, as well as in the best interests of all investors, and it will continue to do so."