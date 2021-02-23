Industry Voice: China - the outlook is bright for longer-term investors

China's economy has recovered faster and stronger than most due to decisive action during the pandemic. While challenges remain, China continues to diversify their economy and the spending power of the middle class continues to grow. There are many reasons why the outlook is bright for China, not least the most recent Five-Year-Plan with an increased focus on sustainability. Opportunities abound for long-term investors to capture the returns generated by businesses that benefit from these structural changes.

Read more

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.