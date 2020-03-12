Industry Voice: T. Rowe Price's Monthly US Presidential Election Blog

Since the beginning of his 2016 presidential campaign, President Trump has vowed to abandon trade agreements he believes hurt the US economy. By replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the US Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), the president can now state that he has fulfilled his commitment to eliminate, in his words, "the worst trade deal of

all time"— another step in his "Promises Made, Promises Kept" campaign.

But the new agreement—while perhaps having only a limited economic impact— offers talking points across the US political spectrum.

In Trade, Much Like Politics, Timing Is Everything

Given the proximity of 2020 elections, US politicians from both parties felt pressure to tout USMCA as an opportunity to help their constituents. The president, beyond the headline of fulfilling a key campaign promise, can say he's cut a better deal for American companies, agriculture and workers. His chief trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, claims that bipartisan support for the USMCA shows "you can have a permanent trade policy if you get the balance right." Democrats were especially eager to get on board with the agreement. In 2018, they took control of the House by winning some swing districts that are suburban and more politically moderate. Passing the USMCA allows the party to demonstrate that it engaged in bipartisan negotiations and action during a legislative session defined by impeachment.

Read More

Important Information



For professional clients only. Not for further distribution.



This material is being furnished for general informational purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, and prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.



The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.



Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.



The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.



It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.



This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.



© 2020 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.