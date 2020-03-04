World Gold Council
Invesco lowers fee on Physical Gold ETC
TER now 0.19% per annum
Investors 'too optimistic' on gold amid Q2 headwinds
Asset classes are set for either a 'recovery' or 'boom'
Gold-buying trends show fragile European sentiment
Political uncertainty driving up purchases
Goldman Sachs tells clients: Stop shorting gold
Goldman Sachs has advised clients to stop shorting gold after the dramatic fall in the price of the precious metal over the last few weeks.
Gold bars lose their shine in third quarter
Demand for gold coins and bars has fallen by a third, year on year, from a record high in 2011, according to the World Gold Council.
How to invest ethically in gold
SEEKING SAFETY IN GOLD
Hambro: Gold should be trading above $2,500
BlackRock's Evy Hambro, manager of the £2.8bn Gold & General fund, said gold should be trading about 30% above its current record high, taking inflation into account.