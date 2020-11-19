Diwali 2020: A non-event for the Asian gold market

Last Saturday (14 November) saw Hindus, Sikhs and Jains worldwide celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights - and it usually represents the peak of global gold demand.

It is estimated that Diwali accounts for about one fifth of annual gold purchases in India - more than at any other time of the year, and now beaten only by Chinese New Year as the world's single-largest gold buying event.

This year, demand is expected to be significantly lower. According to the latest data released by the Word Gold Council, global demand for gold fell by 19% in the third quarter - the lowest level since Q3 2009.

The reason for this is consumers and investors continue to struggle against the effects of the pandemic. The global slump in consumer demand for gold was compounded by this year's surge in gold bar prices to new all-time highs.

India takes hit but gets ready to ride the imminent recovery wave

Overall, the 20% rise in gold prices is due to record inflows into gold-backed ETFs, although these ETFs have so far this year required an additional 1,000 tonnes to meet investor demand for their shares.

This exceeds the previous net record of almost 650 tonnes for gold ETFs.

This record was set in 2009 when the financial crisis triggered the first global recession since the end of World War II. Global GDP fell by 1.8% in that year.

According to the latest estimates, it will fall between 4.5% and 5.2% this year, while a recovery of between 4.2% and 5.7% is forecast for next year.

Demand slowly recovering

But despite a sharp rise in gold imports in August, total inflows into India in the past six months of the Covid-19-19 crisis have fallen 57% compared to the period April-September 2019, with record-high prices dampening demand alongside job losses, lower incomes and economic uncertainty.

Already since 2013, India has been ousted from the first rank of gold consuming nations by China.

In contrast, wholesale demand for gold in China has eased in recent months. Official data suggests that Covid-19 restrictions on foreign travel caused a boom in domestic tourism, which meant that total retail spending increased by 4.9% compared to last October's Golden Week holidays - China's national celebration for the victory of Mao Zedong's Communists in 1949.

Jewellery manufacturer and retailer Chow Tai Fook, for example, announced annual sales growth of 21.1% in mainland China between July and September, while Hong Kong and Macau reported a 51.6% decline.

The cosmetics company Sa Sa confirms this pattern: sales in the so-called Golden Week had risen by 38.7% on the mainland compared to last year's holidays.

However, with household demand for gold in China down 48% from the first half of 2019 in the period January to June, according to Metals Focus, wholesale bullion bars on the Shanghai Gold Exchange have been trading continuously at a discount to London prices since March, indicating a surplus of supply over demand within the metal's number one mining, importing and consuming country.

The discount at the Shanghai Gold Exchange reached a new record of $20 an ounce compared to London prices in April - and became even stronger as the Chinese ban on gold bar exports prevented traders from selling unwanted metal onto the world market.

The discount at the Shanghai Gold Exchange was as high as $90 when the global gold price peaked at over $2,000 in August, but has now retreated to $20 per ounce, suggesting improved demand.