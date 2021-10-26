ESG challenges and opportunities for gold

Consumers and investors are increasingly holding organisations to account for their environmental, social and governance practices and impacts.

All companies and sectors now need to be mindful of their wider consequences and, increasingly, be able to demonstrate that they are committed to responsible and sustainable conduct and outputs.

The gold industry is, of course, no different and the World Gold Council (WGC) and its members have long been aware of the need to both better manage particular risks while seeking to develop and support opportunities for socio-economic development.

There is a substantial body of evidence that gold mining, if undertaken responsibly, can spark opportunities and contribute to positive socio-economic outcomes well beyond the mine.

Gold and crypto mining; power and emissions Improvements in income status, local economic growth and health provision have all been evident in areas where responsible gold mining has been able to make a sustained contribution to host economies and communities.

Last year, the WGC published a report detailing how gold mining contributed in many different ways to advancing progress on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The document highlighted how the industry can promote positive change in fostering global partnerships, widening social inclusion, catalysing economic development, and encouraging responsible energy use and environmental stewardship.

The UN set out its global SDGs in 2015 and celebrated Goals Week - in which it provided an update on progress on the objectives - at the beginning of this month.

This prompted us to look more closer at gold's role in helping deliver SDG 3 - that is, promoting good health and wellbeing.

This is, of course, highly relevant given recent history.

As we emerge from the long shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and embrace the hope of a more resilient and healthier future, the role of gold in aiding diagnosis during the pandemic again serves to remind us that the yellow metal has an often-overlooked utility, in developing medicines and vaccines, and cutting-edge applications to enhance our health and wellbeing.

Our focus, when examining the gold industry's wider impacts, is on ‘responsible mining', but what does that mean in practice?

In 2019, the World Gold Council published its Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) which provided a new framework setting out clear expectations for consumers, investors and all market participants and stakeholders as to what constitutes responsible gold production.

These principles, now widely adopted, have become a credible framework through which gold mining companies can provide assurances, independently verified, that their gold is produced according to high ESG standards.

There is, however, one challenge that will require concerted action from across the gold mining sector for many years to come; a challenge that is dominating the current considerations and plans of institutional investors, intermediaries, and regulators.

That is, the need to decarbonise the global economy, and the consequences this will have for asset owners and managers.

The WGC has been seeking to arrive at a better understanding of these issues - the potential impact of climate change on the gold industry and gold's role as portfolio asset - for several years now.

We have, in collaboration with third party experts, been able to both quantify gold's carbon footprint and describe how its decarbonisation pathway is potentially accessible and cost-effective.

The fact that gold's emissions are largely associated with mining's generation and consumption of electricity be perceived as a clear and concentrated opportunity for gold; it suggests that gold mining can both contribute to and benefit from the energy transition that is needed the global economy.

Gold refiners 'seemingly ignore' conflict and human rights red flags We are already seeing gold mining's move to cleaner energy sources expanding rapidly. In some instances, this has the additional positive impact of bringing cleaner energy to remote locations which, in turn, can spur on further social and economic benefits.

Gold as an investment - in the form of bullion or bullion-backed products - is not associated with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of any notable scale.

In GHG accounting parlance, gold's downstream Scope 3 emissions are minimal.

This means an investment allocation to gold can aid in reducing the carbon footprint of wider portfolio holdings.

But, even if we accept the assumption that an investor will inherit the ‘embedded' emissions from the process of producing gold, the opportunity for gold mining to move away from the source of these emissions makes the prospect of net zero gold a very clear and achievable possibility.

ESG and climate considerations are not temporary issues; rather they represent a fundamental shift in how risks and opportunities are being evaluated.

The gold industry has made great strides in acknowledging and addressing many of these risks, but there is still plenty of work to do.

However, in committing to innovation and progress, the gold industry may also find it is able to open the door to new opportunities and appeal to a new and wider set of investors.

John Mulligan is climate change lead at the World Gold Council