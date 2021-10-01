ECB policy changes will not affect gold relevance for European investors

Earlier this month, the bank responded by slowing the pace of asset purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).

While a shift towards higher interest rates and slowing asset purchases may create headwinds for gold in Europe, the pace of policy change and a variety of other risks mean it will remain relevant going forward.

Gold will retain its role as a key strategic asset in Europe for several reasons, namely the structural changes to asset allocation already in play due to a prolonged period of negative rates, and the need for hedging strategies to manage after-effects of Covid-induced fiscal policies.

Europe is no stranger to investing heavily in gold during times of crisis, best exemplified by the Global Financial Crisis when annual investment demand jumped from 70 tonnes in 2007 to around 450 tonnes for the next four years.

Covid-19 elicited a similar response, as European investors again sought to protect wealth through gold.

Gold-backed exchange-traded product (ETPs) saw inflows of $13.8bn, eclipsing the previous highest record of $11.7bn in 2016 when Brexit, a rising populist sentiment and low interest rates were driving factors.

Similarly, demand for bars and coins across the region reached 249t last year - the highest since 2013 - making it the largest regional gold and coin market globally.

As the world creeps towards to a sense of normality, gold's properties as a hedge may not be sought after with the same urgency, but the economy's remaining downside risks help ensure that it remains attractive.

Our market research suggests European investors, concerned about issues such as rising inflation, recognise the benefit of a strategic allocation to gold to help buffer further uncertainty.

The ECB expects the current rise in inflation to be temporary, but institutional investors are still concerned about its direction if accommodative monetary policy is left unchanged. Investors are aware that inflation may show up in asset prices as well as in goods and services.

More persistent inflation could be supportive for gold investment among European investors. German investors, for example, are traditionally sensitive to inflation and have shown they still value gold as a hedge in this scenario.

The path towards normality is also threatened by the Delta variant of COVID, which poses a looming threat to our collective economic recovery.

Although a good number of European adults have been vaccinated, cases have been rising in places, casting a dark cloud over the recent upswing in economic indicators.

Even as lockdown measures and travel restrictions ease, the significant uncertainty caused by the Delta variant leaves the region teetering on a knife edge between a reimplementation of Covid protocols and normal life.

Because of this, European investors will need to ensure they have adequate risk management in place.

Gold is not a panacea, but its investment characteristics make it well-suited to function as one element in a basket of assets designed to guard investors against many of these risks.

Not only is it a proven long-term hedge against inflation and currency debasement, but it is also a high-quality asset that performs well in times of crisis.

Our expectation is that the strategic element of European gold ETP holdings will remain in place due to the continued transition risks for the region.

A survey of 137 European institutional investors found that just under 25% had an allocation to gold. Of those, 41% planned to increase their gold holdings over the next three years.

Nevertheless, questions remain on whether inflation will force the hand of the ECB to shift towards tighter monetary policy and what the likely timings of these changes will be.

We believe that the ECB's cautious approach means that any tapering or increase in interest rates is likely to be incremental and gradual so that support is not withdrawn prematurely.

The monetary policy environment in Europe therefore looks set to remain supportive for gold investment over the medium term, even if any tightening is signalled at upcoming policy meetings.

Krishan Gopaul is senior analyst EMEA at the World Gold Council