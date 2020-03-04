Wells Fargo Asset Management
Wells Fargo AM's Marais appointed CEO
Effective immediately
Wells Fargo AM hires ESG global head from S&P Dow Jones Indices
Part of wider ESG push
Wells Fargo AM raids Schroders again to strengthen multi-asset team
Scheiber spent eight years at Schroders
BMO GAM hires Wells Fargo's Mitchem as CEO to replace retiring Wilson
Spent three years at Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo AM recruits Schroders' multi-asset pair
Roles focus on portfolio construction
Investors exit EM funds amid US-North Korea tensions
EM equity funds see redemptions of $1.6bn
Amundi launches US mid-cap fund in conjunction with Wells Fargo
Portfolio of up to 70 equities
Wells Fargo AM launches US dollar investment grade credit fund
For Smith and Terry
Managers take cautious approach ahead of expected US rate rise as 'wary' Yellen likely to underwhelm on outlook
Two rate rises predicted next year
Wells Fargo AM adds two funds to UK range
US and Global strategies
What does China's latest Five Year Plan focus on?
With the Chinese economy showing signs of stabilisation after rounds of monetary easing and fiscal stimulus, what does the remainder of 2016 hold for the country, asks Wells Fargo's Anthony Cragg.
Will the new capital requirements for banks really work?
With banks having to abide by new capital requirements, future bailouts will still see the UK taxpayer pay out for corporate mistakes according to Kames Capital's Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz.
Wells Fargo eyes UK fund houses as bid targets-report
Group wants to boost funds business
UK economy looking good, strong China and potential in EMs
Fund managers give their views on the key issues impacting global asset classes and outline how they are positioning portfolios.
Are managers holding unrealistic growth expectations?
Expectations for long-term growth are "unrealistically biased" towards the US, despite the stimulus bazookas unleashed in other regions, argues Brian Jacobsen from Wells Fargo Asset Management.
Will ECB action on banks benefit small caps?
Market analysis
Could we soon see the return of MBS?
Indonesia's election: What will Jokowi win mean?
INDONESIA ELECTION