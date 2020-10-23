Wells Fargo eyes $3bn sale of asset management business - reports

Wells Fargo is considering the sale of its asset management business, which could see it rake in $3bn, according to reports.

The US bank is exploring the sale of its investment management arm, which had $578bn in assets under management as at 30 June, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

A potential deal has been discussed with asset management companies and private equity firms, the sources said, while warning the divestment is not certain.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo's new CEO Charles Scharf recently told analysts he would clean up the firm's balance sheet by exiting non-core business as he prepares the ground for a turnaround of the franchise.

Boutiques to benefit from 'crunch point' as mega-mergers ramp up

The asset management business is part of Wells Fargo's wealth and investment management division, which is headed up by former J.P. Morgan Chase wealth management boss Barry Sommers.

Wells Fargo offers mutual funds and retirement products through its asset management arm. The sources said it planned to keep its wealth management business, which caters to high-net worth clients.

The news comes amid further consolidation within the asset management industry globally, with the latest blockbuster M&A deal seeing Morgan Stanley snap up Eaton Vance.

Rumours of a mega-merger between Invesco and Janus Henderson also abate, after Nelson Peltz's activist vehicle Trian Fund Management took 10% stakes in both parties.