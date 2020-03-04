Virgin Money
Update: Virgin Money slashes 1% fee on FTSE All-Share Tracker
Cutting fee to 0.6%
ASI doubles customer base gained through Virgin Money deal
Joint venture planned
John Redwood knighted in New Year's Honours list
Alongside 20 others
Update: CYBG to acquire Virgin Money in £1.7bn deal
Creating UK's fifth-largest bank
Michelle McGrade joins Virgin Money as CIO
Left TD Direct in June
Could challenger banks become the new leaders in the financials sector?
Fear over banks' profitability
Seven years after the crash, can 'challengers' fill the banking gap?
Liontrust's Jamie Clark explores how challenger banks have fared in their aim to create more competition.
Managers welcome end of 'opportunistic' IPOs
A raft of pulled IPOs in October point to a more rational environment for new listings, managers suggest.
Virgin Money woos income investors with IPO plans
Challenger bank Virgin Money has announced plans for an initial public offering this month, committing to a progressive dividend policy in the process.
Branson's Virgin set to bid for 316 RBS branches
Virgin Money is poised to bid for 316 branches Royal Bank of Scotland branches, after a deal with Santander collapsed.
MANSION HOUSE: Osborne plans £1bn sale of Northern Rock
Northern Rock is to be sold rather than remutualised or floated on the stock market, the Chancellor said last night.