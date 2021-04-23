value funds
False dawns or the start of change? The 12 key investment views and trends for 2021
Managers give their sector predictions for next year
BMO's Green: Three reasons why shunning value funds is dangerous
Inflation, hefty performance gap, widespread style drift
M&A, quality management and avoiding 'idiots': The keys to picking the right stocks
Technology and performance key to finding 'winning' products
Update: Dicorrado takes Sanlam Global Value reins following McQueen departure
Reporting to head of global equities Pieter Fourie