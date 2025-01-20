GQG launches pair of UCITS funds to European retail customers

GQG partners has launched two value-oriented UCITS funds to European retail investors for the first time, after they had been only offered to US-based investors since 2019, Investment Week can reveal.
The GQG Partners Global Quality Value and GQG Partners US Quality Value funds will now be available to investors in the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. "At GQG, we believe that double-digit compounding can be achieved in any investment style - whether growth or value. While stock prices often reflect a company's past performance, we focus on looking ahead to identify companies with strong future potential," said Xavier Sement, managing director and head of UK and Europe at GQG. GQG Partners appoints Jonathan Miller as client portfolio manager He added: ...
