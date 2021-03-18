US growth

Fed maintains dovish stance despite upgrading 2021 US growth to 6.5%

Economics

Fed maintains dovish stance despite upgrading 2021 US growth to 6.5%

Fastest economic expansion since 1984 expected

clock 18 March 2021 •
'No guts!': Fed disappoints Trump with 25bps rate cut

Economics

'No guts!': Fed disappoints Trump with 25bps rate cut

Seven of ten FOMC members vote for small cut

clock 19 September 2019 •
Baillie Gifford's James Budden: 'The star manager? Not for us'

Investment

Baillie Gifford's James Budden: 'The star manager? Not for us'

Baille Gifford's James Budden

clock 23 November 2018 •
Baillie Gifford targets £250m for US Growth trust launch

Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford targets £250m for US Growth trust launch

Managed by Gary Robinson

clock 13 February 2018 •
Trustpilot