Rathbones' David Coombs: Trump 2.0 blitzes the establishment

Like sending an overwhelming wave of bodies at the quarterback, Trump has created shock, awe and confusion among his opposition, the courts and the media. In his first 30 days in office, Trump issued 66 executive orders ranging from dismantling US foreign aid, slashing government spending, quitting the Paris accord on limiting climate change, removing the Biden-era cap on liquified natural gas exports, and hitting allies and rivals alike with tariffs. US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs Executive orders are nothing new, but the s...