Rathbones' David Coombs: Trump 2.0 blitzes the establishment

US president has 'created shock, awe and confusion'

clock • 4 min read

Fittingly for the first US president to watch a Super Bowl, Donald Trump has launched a blitz on the establishment since moving into the White House.

Like sending an overwhelming wave of bodies at the quarterback, Trump has created shock, awe and confusion among his opposition, the courts and the media. In his first 30 days in office, Trump issued 66 executive orders ranging from dismantling US foreign aid, slashing government spending, quitting the Paris accord on limiting climate change, removing the Biden-era cap on liquified natural gas exports, and hitting allies and rivals alike with tariffs. US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs Executive orders are nothing new, but the s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on US

US adds 151,000 jobs in February as unemployment rate ticks up
US

US adds 151,000 jobs in February as unemployment rate ticks up

Unemployment at 4.1%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trump to go ahead with Mexico and Canada tariffs from 4 March
US

Trump to go ahead with Mexico and Canada tariffs from 4 March

Latest in US trade war

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 27 February 2025 • 1 min read
SEC bolsters fraud fight with launch of cyber and emerging technologies unit
US

SEC bolsters fraud fight with launch of cyber and emerging technologies unit

Fighting cyber-related misconduct

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 21 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot