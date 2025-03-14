Rathbones' David Coombs: Trump 2.0 blitzes the establishment

Fittingly for the first US president to watch a Super Bowl, Donald Trump has launched a blitz on the establishment since moving into the White House.
Like sending an overwhelming wave of bodies at the quarterback, Trump has created shock, awe and confusion among his opposition, the courts and the media. In his first 30 days in office, Trump issued 66 executive orders ranging from dismantling US foreign aid, slashing government spending, quitting the Paris accord on limiting climate change, removing the Biden-era cap on liquified natural gas exports, and hitting allies and rivals alike with tariffs. US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs Executive orders are nothing new, but the s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes