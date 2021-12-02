UBS AM

UBS AM hires Lucy Thomas as new head of sustainable investing

People moves

UBS AM hires Lucy Thomas as new head of sustainable investing

Former head of investment stewardship at TCorp

clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
UBS AM names Rabenou head of ESG investment strategies for REPM

People moves

UBS AM names Rabenou head of ESG investment strategies for REPM

Role to cover real estate and agriculture

clock 01 April 2021 •
UBS AM eyes up robotics and automation firms with new China technology ETF launch

ETFs

UBS AM eyes up robotics and automation firms with new China technology ETF launch

Tracks 100 largest Chinese tech firms

clock 19 March 2021 •
UBS AM debuts climate aware ETF with global exposure to large- and mid-cap

ETFs

UBS AM debuts climate aware ETF with global exposure to large- and mid-cap

Available for flat fee of 0.19%

clock 17 March 2021 •
UBS AM launches 'strict' ESG ETF for S&P 500

ETFs

UBS AM launches 'strict' ESG ETF for S&P 500

Represents around 25% index market cap

clock 12 March 2021 •
UBS AM launches four defensive equity ETFs tracking option-selling indices

ETFs

UBS AM launches four defensive equity ETFs tracking option-selling indices

Put write and covered call strategies

clock 03 August 2020 •
UBS AM debuts global credit ESG ETF

ETFs

UBS AM debuts global credit ESG ETF

Exclusionary ESG screen

clock 26 June 2020 •
UBS AM launches onshore China bond ETF

ETFs

UBS AM launches onshore China bond ETF

0.33% total expense ratio

clock 15 May 2020 •
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF

ETFs

UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF

Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges

clock 27 February 2020 •
UBS wealth and asset management heads depart

People moves

UBS wealth and asset management heads depart

Ulrich Koerner and Martin Blessing step down

clock 29 August 2019 •
Trustpilot