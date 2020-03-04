trusts
Woodford Patient Capital board eyes third party managers to take over trust
Neil Woodford sold 60% of his trust shares
James Anderson: Investors need more access to private companies
Unlisted firms should be given access, manager urges
Terry Smith hands over day-to-day running of FEET trust to manager duo
Michael O'Brien and Sandip Patodia taking over
Fidelity's Wright looks to performance turnaround on Special Values trust
Hopeful of revival amid geopolitical risks
The dangers of investment management fee reductions
Could impact of RDR and FCA study backfire?
AIC launches income planning and research tool
Designed to help schedule payments
Hipgnosis Songs fund acquires three 'genius-level' music catalogues
Songs from writers Johntá Austin, Sean Garrett and Rico Love
'Orphaned' funds are less of a problem in AIC universe
Mistake for investors to assume small size as problematic
The question every closed-ended fund should be asking: do we deserve to exist?
Answering the case for investment trusts
Trusts push ahead with H1 fee cuts, but note of caution sounded
26 trusts made changes
Inbound manager Baillie Gifford waives six months of fees on Schroder UK Growth
Will take up management from 29 June
Nick Train hopes to increase weighting in Manchester United before stock 'trebles in value'
Runs Finsbury Growth and Income Trust
Is now the time to buy infrastructure trusts?
Focus on alternative sector
St. James's Place removes AXA IM's Beveridge as manager of Balanced Managed fund
GMO and Jennison Associates appointed
Part I: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
Opportunities in a number of sectors