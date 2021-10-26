JP Morgan European Income investment trust under formal review by ii

As part of the merger of the two trusts is the introduction of a dividend target of 4% a year

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research, interactive investor, said: "The trust is unusual in that it has two portfolios of assets; one income orientated and the other designed to produce capital growth.

"However, going forward (subject to shareholder approval) there will no longer be two portfolios of assets. The trust's board has announced that it plans to merge the income shares and growth shares into one entity."

The trust features as a European equities income option on the platform's Super 60.

In the future, the trust's investment objective will be the same as the growth shares, resulting in an increased focus on capital growth for those investors in the income shares. An element of the merger of the two trusts is the introduction of a dividend target of 4% a year, based on the net asset value at the end of the preceding financial year.

Some of this, however, will be paid from capital, as opposed to naturally being generated by targeting dividend-paying companies.

JP Morgan European to merge growth and income share classes

The board said it has "consulted with shareholders representing material interests in both the income shares and the growth shares and they have indicated their support for these proposals". The consolidation is expected to take effect towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.

On the back of the proposed changes to its policy, interactive investor's analyst team thought prudent to place the trust under formal review until the shareholder vote takes place. If shareholders approve the changes, the fund will be removed from the Super 60.