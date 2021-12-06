AIC survey: Managers back renewable energy infrastructure for 2022

There are currently 21 investment companies in the renewable energy infrastructure sector

One in five (18%) of managers said they expected the renewable energy infrastructure asset class to perform the strongest, with mid-cap equities just behind at 17%.

There are currently 21 investment companies in the renewable energy infrastructure sector, which is on an average premium of 7.7%, according to the AIC website. HydrogenOne Capital Growth is trading on the highest premium at 20.6%, while just four trusts are trading on a discount.

When asked what stock market sector would perform strongest, alternative energy and REITs received the most votes, with 12% each.

The poll, which was completed by managers of the AIC member companies in November, also asked what the best performing region in 2022 would be.

A quarter of the respondents selected the UK, while a fifth (20%) chose emerging markets. There was also support for Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the US (both at 15%).

Nine out of ten managers thought interest rates would go up next year with one fifth also said that was the biggest threat to the stock market and 17% saying a rise in inflation was the most looming threat.

However, an extended period of high inflation is seen as a long shot. Only 15% of managers expect inflation to top 5% over the next three years, while 65% reckon this is unlikely or very unlikely.

Managers believe the greatest cause for optimism in 2022 is the threat from Covid-19 receding, gaining 21% of their votes.

However, this survey was completed before the new variant, Omicron, was identified. The second greatest cause for optimism was supply chain problems receding (19%), followed by technology driving economic growth (16%).

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC, said: "Despite the challenges of 2021, investment company managers are optimistic about the prospects for markets in 2022, believing the threat from Covid-19 is receding and supply chain problems are easing. Following the focus on climate change at COP26, it's encouraging that renewable energy is tipped to be the best performer in 2022.

"Of course, no-one has a crystal ball. Investors should focus on investing for the long term by creating a balanced portfolio which meets their needs - and, if in doubt, consult a financial adviser."