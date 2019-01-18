T.Rowe

Is the US near peak dollar?

Industry Voice Sponsored by T.Rowe Price: With market volatility likely to persist and the US dollar potentially near a peak, prudent investors may want to position their portfolios to take advantage of assets that have historically performed well late...

clock 18 January 2019 •
Japanese Equities Still Have Plenty to Offer in 2019

Industry Voice: Japanese equities retain the characteristics that can continue to work well in 2019.

clock 07 January 2019 •
Five Themes Set to Dominate the Year Ahead - and How to Prepare

Industry Voice: As we approach the New Year, a range of disruptive forces present distinct challenges for investors - playing out in the geopolitical arena in the form of trade wars, on the policy front in the form of divergent monetary policies, and...

clock 12 December 2018 •
EM Debt - Investing in Troubled Countries

Industry Voice: How should bond investors approach markets such as Turkey and Argentina?

clock 12 November 2018 •
Gender pay gap reports: SJP reveals 47.2% gender pay gap

clock 28 March 2018 •
Industry Voice: Full Valuations Suggest Caution

At T.Rowe Price, we believe that while a broadening global economic recovery should continue to support markets into 2018, high asset valuations leave little cushion against unexpected market events. In this environment, bonds offer a counterweight to...

clock 25 February 2018 •
Industry Voice: A new era begins

At T. Rowe Price, we expect 2018 to mark the beginning of a new era in bond investing as central banks start to withdraw their quantitative easing, with some also set to hike interest rates. Bond investors will need to cast a wider net, with an emphasis...

clock 13 February 2018 •
Industry Voice: Innovation and disruption creating opportunity

At T. Rowe Price we believe equity valuations above historical averages in most developed markets do not necessarily mean that global equities are overvalued. Equity risk premiums in many markets still appear reasonable.

clock 08 February 2018 •
Industry Voice: US Equities - Will the bull market die of old age?

At T. Rowe Price, we believe the fundamental underpinnings for equities remain positive and should support continued gains. Nevertheless, you may wish to temper your clients' expectations, as returns may be more muted and markets more volatile.

clock 05 February 2018 •
Industry Voice: Global Emerging Markets - Opportunities still exist, despite recent strength

At T.Rowe Price, we believe global emerging markets (EMs) continue to offer attractive investment opportunities even after a strong 2017. Many of these markets are enjoying ongoing progress of meaningful economic and political reforms, as well as improved...

clock 01 February 2018 •
