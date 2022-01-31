Suga

What to expect after Kishida's first 100 days

Asia

Last year saw yet another change in leadership in Japan, as Yoshihide Suga resigned as prime minister after less than a year.

clock 31 January 2022 • 4 min read
Suga or Suga-free, Japan's corporate governance reforms are not for turning

Asia

Tokyo stock exchange undergoing changes

clock 23 November 2021 • 4 min read
Why it's not the end of Abenomics: Managers react to Suga's step back from leadership

Asia

Suga will not be re-running

clock 14 September 2021 • 5 min read
Covid-19 slowing economic recovery in Japan, but catch-up is underway

Markets

Underperformance due to surge in cases

clock 09 August 2021 • 4 min read
