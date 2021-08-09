ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19 slowing economic recovery in Japan, but catch-up is underway

Underperformance due to surge in cases

Investment Week
clock 09 August 2021 • 4 min read
Ritu Vohora of T Rowe Price
Image:

Ritu Vohora of T Rowe Price

As we look ahead to the autumn, volatility looms for global markets given elevated stock valuations, moderating economic momentum and the prospect of liquidity tapering on the horizon.

While investors should brace for bouts of turbulence, the global economic recovery is broadening as vaccination programmes progress, particularly in regions that had previously lagged.

We have taken some equity risk off the table, but we expect cyclical sectors and regions of the market to lead the gains and benefit the most from the reopening trade: including value, small caps, Japan and emerging market equities. Although the recovery trade has not been working over the last six to eight weeks, we think the pullback is temporary and we hold the positions as the global economy works through various distortions.

The delta variant is certainly contributing to a more protracted path, and one which is reflected in a more staged recovery from a regional perspective: the US is leading, Europe is delivering a strong period of catch-up in recent months, and Japan and emerging markets are still facing more pronounced virus-related headwinds.

Japan readies for a major rebound on back of the Olympics

Our asset allocation committee views Europe and Japan as a pair trade. Both regions are geared to the global recovery and should benefit from elevated growth, cyclical recovery and a rebound in global trade. Furthermore, policy remains accommodative and relative valuations are supportive.

Following a shaky start to its vaccine rollout, Europe is recovering as businesses are reopening as lockdowns continue to ease in some areas. The ECB maintains its dovish stance, and additional fiscal stimulus is being rolled out through the unprecedented EU Recovery Fund.

Although European equities have delivered strong gains in recent months, longer-term catalysts for sustained growth seem scarce, while its structure, namely a lack of tech and political noise, continue to pose as headwinds.

On the other hand, it has been a tough year so far for Japan.

However, we believe Japan is well-placed to play ‘catch up' with global markets, alongside longer-term structural drivers with advancing of shareholder and productivity initiatives under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

We have been adding to Japan, funded by Europe.

Vaccine rollout and economic recovery

The key culprit for Japan's underperformance has been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and slow vaccine rollout.

We expect the current Covid-19 wave to peak soon, and a broad reopening of the economy could be a few months away.

This should help lift services PMI, while manufacturing PMI should rise due to pent-up demand (particularly in capital expenditures), an improvement in business confidence and a build-up in inventories, which are low relative to history.

Recent macro data, such as exports and industrial production, have been robust, supported by foreign demand - over 40% of MSCI Japan's revenues come from abroad.

Japan also has the highest operating leverage among the major regions, meaning its earnings tend to bounce amid a global growth recovery. Further depreciation in the Yen may also be a tailwind for Japanese equities, particularly exporters.

Digging deeper into Japan

Japanese valuations appear attractive particularly compared with US and European counterparts, MSCI Japan Index's forward price to earnings ratio is 15.6x compared with 15.9x for the MSCI Europe and 21.1x for the S&P500 and investor positioning looks light.

Valuations are more compelling particularly on a sector-adjusted basis. To the extent that the recovery serves as a catalyst for value realisation, that suggests there is greater room for Japanese outperformance.

AVI Japan Opportunity eyes uptick in 'animal spirits' after difficult year

There have also been efforts towards both corporate and shareholder reform under Abe-nomics and subsequently Suga-nomics. Suga took office in mid-September 2020, bringing continuity in terms of macroeconomic and foreign policies, but also a focus on domestic issues that raised the possibility of accelerated reform and deregulation.

The introduction of stewardship and corporate governance codes in Japan - revised in 2020 and 2021, respectively - provide a road map for companies to become more economically productive and globally competitive - a notable secular tailwind benefiting shareholder returns.

The focus on corporate sector reform has been a key influence in the rise in company earnings and profitability seen in recent years.

Part of the headwind for Japan has historically been inefficient balance sheets - often with higher cash levels and a focus on entrenched interests. Companies are now allocating capital more efficiently - buying back shares and paying higher dividends. The quality of Japanese companies and, ultimately, returns paid to investors, has continued to visibly improve, closing the gap with European and US markets.  

Suga also has a focus on investing in areas of innovation such as green energy and digital transformation of the public sector, in addition to structural reforms, including increasing competition in the mobile phone industry, creates a runway for growth and new investment opportunities.

E-commerce, digital payments and cloud penetration are still much lower than elsewhere, with scope to improve after years of underinvestment in information technology infrastructure.

The pandemic has been a headwind to Suga's ratings and served to stifle progress on reform initiatives.

However, recent underperformance of Japan equities reinforces the valuation case and the potential for value realization with economic recovery as a catalyst, both domestically as well as being a beneficiary of stronger global growth trends.

The short-term revival for Japan and its long-term target to reform governance should together provide grounds to consider allocating to Japan - it could be poised to outperform expectations beyond the Olympics medal tally.

Ritu Vohora CFA is a capital markets specialist at T. Rowe Price

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Markets

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from July?
Global

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from July?

Recapping last month's top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read
After an astonishing recovery, Bank of America has warned that economic growth will likely moderate
Investment

Peak growth has likely passed warns Bank of America

Risk assets have already recovered faster than in previous recoveries

Rob Langston
clock 04 August 2021 • 3 min read
Market Movers blog: What's the latest in markets?
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Tencent tumbles after Chinese state media calls games 'spiritual opium' - reports

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Ravenscroft's top fund picks for H2 2021

04 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

AXA IM repurposes AXA Framlington European fund as Clean Economy fund

03 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Artemis' Snowden: Why inflation is not here to stay

04 August 2021 • 6 min read
04

Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

03 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

David Newns: Three trends that will pile pressure on diversity-averse companies

04 August 2021 • 4 min read
06

RWC Partners names Tord Stallvik as CEO ahead of Mannix departure

03 August 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 