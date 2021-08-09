Covid-19 slowing economic recovery in Japan, but catch-up is underway

While investors should brace for bouts of turbulence, the global economic recovery is broadening as vaccination programmes progress, particularly in regions that had previously lagged.

We have taken some equity risk off the table, but we expect cyclical sectors and regions of the market to lead the gains and benefit the most from the reopening trade: including value, small caps, Japan and emerging market equities. Although the recovery trade has not been working over the last six to eight weeks, we think the pullback is temporary and we hold the positions as the global economy works through various distortions.

The delta variant is certainly contributing to a more protracted path, and one which is reflected in a more staged recovery from a regional perspective: the US is leading, Europe is delivering a strong period of catch-up in recent months, and Japan and emerging markets are still facing more pronounced virus-related headwinds.

Japan readies for a major rebound on back of the Olympics

Our asset allocation committee views Europe and Japan as a pair trade. Both regions are geared to the global recovery and should benefit from elevated growth, cyclical recovery and a rebound in global trade. Furthermore, policy remains accommodative and relative valuations are supportive.

Following a shaky start to its vaccine rollout, Europe is recovering as businesses are reopening as lockdowns continue to ease in some areas. The ECB maintains its dovish stance, and additional fiscal stimulus is being rolled out through the unprecedented EU Recovery Fund.

Although European equities have delivered strong gains in recent months, longer-term catalysts for sustained growth seem scarce, while its structure, namely a lack of tech and political noise, continue to pose as headwinds.

On the other hand, it has been a tough year so far for Japan.

However, we believe Japan is well-placed to play ‘catch up' with global markets, alongside longer-term structural drivers with advancing of shareholder and productivity initiatives under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

We have been adding to Japan, funded by Europe.

Vaccine rollout and economic recovery

The key culprit for Japan's underperformance has been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and slow vaccine rollout.

We expect the current Covid-19 wave to peak soon, and a broad reopening of the economy could be a few months away.

This should help lift services PMI, while manufacturing PMI should rise due to pent-up demand (particularly in capital expenditures), an improvement in business confidence and a build-up in inventories, which are low relative to history.

Recent macro data, such as exports and industrial production, have been robust, supported by foreign demand - over 40% of MSCI Japan's revenues come from abroad.

Japan also has the highest operating leverage among the major regions, meaning its earnings tend to bounce amid a global growth recovery. Further depreciation in the Yen may also be a tailwind for Japanese equities, particularly exporters.

Digging deeper into Japan

Japanese valuations appear attractive particularly compared with US and European counterparts, MSCI Japan Index's forward price to earnings ratio is 15.6x compared with 15.9x for the MSCI Europe and 21.1x for the S&P500 and investor positioning looks light.

Valuations are more compelling particularly on a sector-adjusted basis. To the extent that the recovery serves as a catalyst for value realisation, that suggests there is greater room for Japanese outperformance.

AVI Japan Opportunity eyes uptick in 'animal spirits' after difficult year

There have also been efforts towards both corporate and shareholder reform under Abe-nomics and subsequently Suga-nomics. Suga took office in mid-September 2020, bringing continuity in terms of macroeconomic and foreign policies, but also a focus on domestic issues that raised the possibility of accelerated reform and deregulation.

The introduction of stewardship and corporate governance codes in Japan - revised in 2020 and 2021, respectively - provide a road map for companies to become more economically productive and globally competitive - a notable secular tailwind benefiting shareholder returns.

The focus on corporate sector reform has been a key influence in the rise in company earnings and profitability seen in recent years.

Part of the headwind for Japan has historically been inefficient balance sheets - often with higher cash levels and a focus on entrenched interests. Companies are now allocating capital more efficiently - buying back shares and paying higher dividends. The quality of Japanese companies and, ultimately, returns paid to investors, has continued to visibly improve, closing the gap with European and US markets.

Suga also has a focus on investing in areas of innovation such as green energy and digital transformation of the public sector, in addition to structural reforms, including increasing competition in the mobile phone industry, creates a runway for growth and new investment opportunities.

E-commerce, digital payments and cloud penetration are still much lower than elsewhere, with scope to improve after years of underinvestment in information technology infrastructure.

The pandemic has been a headwind to Suga's ratings and served to stifle progress on reform initiatives.

However, recent underperformance of Japan equities reinforces the valuation case and the potential for value realization with economic recovery as a catalyst, both domestically as well as being a beneficiary of stronger global growth trends.

The short-term revival for Japan and its long-term target to reform governance should together provide grounds to consider allocating to Japan - it could be poised to outperform expectations beyond the Olympics medal tally.

Ritu Vohora CFA is a capital markets specialist at T. Rowe Price