strategic bond fund

Liontrust's Milburn and Roberts triple high yield exposure on Strategic Bond fund

Bonds

Liontrust's Milburn and Roberts triple high yield exposure on Strategic Bond fund

Net 30% weighting

clock 03 January 2019 •
Man GLG acquires Sanlam FOUR's strategic bond fund business as Veysey and Kotze move across

Unit trusts/OEICs

Man GLG acquires Sanlam FOUR's strategic bond fund business as Veysey and Kotze move across

Just under £300m in assets

clock 05 September 2018 •
Jon Mawby resigns from Man GLG

People moves

Jon Mawby resigns from Man GLG

Andy Li to take up sole management duties

clock 23 April 2018 •
Man GLG's Mawby: Investors in 'mishmash' strategic bond sector set for disappointment

UK

Man GLG's Mawby: Investors in 'mishmash' strategic bond sector set for disappointment

Managers not meeting investors' expectations

clock 05 April 2018 •
Trustpilot