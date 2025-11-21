Stories of the week: UK inflation, Cash ISA allowance, and Nvidia

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

clock • 1 min read

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Investment

Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: How climate risk is moving further into capital markets
Investment

Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: How climate risk is moving further into capital markets

As insurers retreat, investors step in

Fiona Frick
clock 19 November 2025 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: New products invite retail access to CLO investing
Investment

Partner Insight: New products invite retail access to CLO investing

Retail investors gain access to one of the best-kept secrets in institutional fixed income

PGIM
clock 18 November 2025 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: The global outlook: trade tensions, AI investment and policy change
Investment

Partner Insight: The global outlook: trade tensions, AI investment and policy change

PIMCO
clock 17 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot