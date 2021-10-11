stock spotlight

Lockdown brings JD Wetherspoon's first losses but investors see glass half full

Equities

Lockdown brings JD Wetherspoon's first losses but investors see glass half full

Firm lost £154.7m in the year to 31 July

clock 11 October 2021 • 4 min read
Cineworld bounces back on Bond boost but structural changes remain a concern for cinema

Companies

Cineworld bounces back on Bond boost but structural changes remain a concern for cinema

Lockdown wiped out 14 years of gains

clock 04 October 2021 • 5 min read
Royal Mail outperforms US growth market as investors ask: 'What now?'

Investment

Royal Mail outperforms US growth market as investors ask: 'What now?'

Royal Mail has outperformed 498 out of 500 stocks in the S&P 500, returning almost 200% over the past 12 months, far ahead of some of the biggest names in the US.

clock 28 September 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Investment can help solve Britain's broken housing market

05 October 2021 • 5 min read
Trustpilot

 