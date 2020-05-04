Stephen Jones

Kames appoints new global equity managers following departures

Kames Global Equity, Global Sustainable Equity and Global Equity Market Neutral funds

clock 04 May 2020 •
The biggest CEO moves of last year

Looking back at the most high-profile transfers

clock 28 January 2020 •
Will this be the summer lull before the storm?

Clouds of Brexit and trade wars still hang over investors

clock 24 July 2019 •
Investment Conundrums: Kames Capital CIO Stephen Jones on shifting portfolios to a 'resolutely neutral' view

Redressing balance amid slowing growth and fragile economy

clock 24 April 2019 •
What will December's sell-off mean for US markets in 2019?

Affected by housing market

clock 02 January 2019 •
Kames Capital CIO Jones: My letter to a worried investor

Economy to thrive despite global risks

clock 14 August 2018 •
