Standard Life Aberdeen set for 'modern, dynamic' rebrand to Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen is set to rebrand as Abrdn as part of efforts in "reshaping" the business and its growth strategy.

The Abrdn brand, which the firm said is pronounced as "Aberdeen", will be accompanied by a new "visual identity" from this summer and progress throughout 2021.

When the name change becomes effective, Abrdn will also announce a revised stock ticker, which is expected to take place prior to the publication of its half-year results in August.

Its new "modern, agile, digitally-enabled brand" will be used for all the company's client-facing businesses globally, as it refocuses its growth strategy on asset management, technology platforms for advisers, and UK saving and wealth.

UK dividend decline slows as sectors restart payments

Chief executive Stephen Bird said: "Our new brand Abrdn builds on our heritage and is modern, dynamic and, most importantly, engaging for all of our client and customer channels.

"It is a highly-differentiated brand that will create unity across the business, replacing five different brand names that have each been operating independently.

"Our new name reflects the clarity of focus that the leadership team are bringing to the business as we seek to deliver sustainable growth."