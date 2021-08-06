Ex-State Street CMO to join abrdn board as Gee steps down

Grove, who retired in November last year, will serve as board employee engagement designated NED and will be appointed a member of abrdn's nomination and governance committee.

She will join upon the 31 October the departure of Gee, who is standing down following her second three-year term after being appointed chair of Grosvenor Britain and Ireland.

With more than 20 years' experience in leadership of financial institutions, Grove was most recently responsible for State Street teams delivering brand, reputation, business and product marketing, social media, digital marketing and client experience.

Grove was also a member of State Street's management committee, as well as its business conduct, and risk and conduct standards committees, and co-chaired the firm's talent council.

She also served as a board member for State Street Hangzhou, its China legal entity.

Upon Grove's arrival, abrdn's board will comprise two executive directors, eight non-executive directors and chairman, Douglas Flint.

Commenting on the changes, Flint said Gee has "played a key part in the board's discussions of transactions which delivered fundamental change to the structure and future direction of the group".

He added that Grove's "direct experience across brand, client experience, business and digital marketing and communications strategies will be of great value to our discussions".