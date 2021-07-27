SMID

Pictet's Nandra shrinks Korea underweight following 'shift in corporate governance'

Asia

Pictet's Nandra shrinks Korea underweight following 'shift in corporate governance'

Remains underweight India

clock 27 July 2021 • 2 min read
Somerset to launch EM small and mid-cap fund for Asquith

Investment

Somerset to launch EM small and mid-cap fund for Asquith

Second vehicle for manager

clock 03 October 2019 •
Trustpilot