Kepler Partners' Jean-Baptiste Andrieux: Why it might be time to look at US small-caps again

US small-caps have historically often outperformed the S&P 500 in the five years following a first rate cut.
US small-cap companies have largely been overshadowed by their mega-cap peers over the past decade, but the US Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut — and the possibility of further cuts — could provide a tailwind for US smaller companies, as they tend to benefit from lower borrowing costs and increased investor risk appetite. Since the turn of the millennium, the Russell 2000 — an index that tracks the performance of US small-cap stocks — has often outperformed the S&P 500 in the five years following the Fed's first rate cut (although past performance is no guide to future returns)...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes