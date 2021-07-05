ADVERTISEMENT

Singer & Friedlander Portfolio Management

RWC Partners expands UK distribution team with double hire

People moves

RWC Partners expands UK distribution team with double hire

Hires from Artemis and 7IM

clock 05 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Sunak to announce £15bn green savings bonds scheme for public - reports

30 June 2021 • 4 min read
02

FCA takes aim at ACD market amid governance failings and conflicts of interest

30 June 2021 • 3 min read
03

JPMAM unveils first thematic fund as part of triple sustainable launch

30 June 2021 • 1 min read
04

Polar Capital grows AUM by 71% in 'extraordinary' year

01 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

JOHCM fund managers to exit as Japan fund closes following 83% AUM decline

29 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 