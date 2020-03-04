Seilern Investment Management
Seilern IM's founder plots expansion to wholesale market
Strong performance
'ELAN' stocks: Playing the consumer transformation
Move to digitalisation
Why a company's pricing power should be at the heart of investment decisions
Investors must pay attention
Why 2018 is the most important year of the past - and coming - 35 years
Most forecasts for the year ahead are not taken seriously, perhaps with good reason, writes Raphael Pitoun (pictured), CIO of Seilern Investment Management.
Why Visa and Mastercard are the winners in the digital revolution
Building foundations for growth
The retail revolution - looking beyond the FANGs
Opportunities in e-commerce
Is the Fed's current tightening cycle wrong-footed?
Risk of deflation, not inflation
Revealed: Winners of the Lipper UK Fund Awards 2017
Fidelity and Jyske Invest crowned best fund groups
US: No sign yet of investor 'euphoria'
Worries over underlying drivers
Where now for the Fed as 'political interest will play out immensely'?
The White House will have power to appoint governors
What did investors learn from Yellen's Boston speech?
Fed chair Janet Yellen's recent speech in Boston was an occasion to put into perspective a few important questions regarding the still high economic output gap, the formation of inflation expectations, the sensitivity of wages to labour conditions or...
Where are the crowded trades investors should be avoiding?
Herd mentality in markets
What really matters about Fed policy and why investors shouldn't overlook the 'Big Long' dynamic
The fact that this morning many comments focus on the so-called increased probability of a rate hike this December completely misses the point, writes Raphael Pitoun, CIO of Seilern Investment Management.