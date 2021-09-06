The Big Interview: Tassilo Seilern on ESG, 'intellectual integrity' and taking the reins mid-pandemic

"I always felt like I wanted to be responsible for my own intellectual development, as such. But as the years went by, I became more and more interested in economics."

37-year-old Seilern, who became CEO of Seilern Investment Management last year after 11 years at the company, previously had a "strong interest in humanities" and studied philosophy at Trinity College Dublin, before graduating in the throes of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

"At that time, I worked for a private equity fund that offered project finance for renewable energy in Spain. It was obviously a very tough time for them.

"From there, I briefly considered becoming a diplomat for Austria so I attended the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna. That was the time that Peter, the chair [of Seilern], who is also my uncle - it is a family business - approached me and asked me if I wanted to work at Seilern, and so I moved across."

Stryx Europa fund

Having joined the company as an analyst in 2010, Seilern became a manager of the firm's Stryx Europa fund four years later, and a director of the company in 2015. In 2018, he became head of research and ceased managing money.

Then last year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Jean-Michel Boehm stepped back from the role, leaving Seilern to take the mantle.

"I had already been a director with the company for several years, and Jean-Michel has now moved onto the board as a non-executive director. There were no abrupt changes," he explains.

"The whole point of me taking over as CEO was it would be a non-event. We wanted to avoid a situation where big changes suddenly arose, because the strategy that the board had set beforehand was already the right one."

In fact, Seilern says the firm's quality growth investment process has remained firmly in place over the 32-year lifespan of the company.

It is rigorous and selective, leaving only 70 of the world's listed equities fulfilling the correct criteria to even enter its investable universe.

"[The investment process] is very well suited to dealing with shocks - such as the pandemic - because the whole idea of quality growth investing is based on saying no to things if they are not perfect," he reasons.

Since the beginning of March last year, when the pandemic came into full force, Seilern's three funds - Europa, World Growth and America - have achieved top-quartile total returns relative to their average peers, at 42.8%, 58.4% and

53.8% respectively.

They have also all achieved first- and second-quartile returns since their retail share classes launched in 2019 - which is as far back as FE fundinfo data stretches - although the ICVC portfolios have achieved far longer-term solid track records before the share class launch, according to Seilern.

Now, the plan remains to nurture these existing mandates, rather than launch any new offerings.

"With large- and even medium-sized asset management companies, they have a massive distribution network in place that they are trying to maximise, which effectively means following flows and the products to satisfy that need," he says.

"For them, it is a volume game. For us, it makes a lot more sense to put our entire focus and all of our resources into a small selection of products.

"We have spent more than 30 years tinkering around with our investment process and our investment philosophy, just trying to get it a little bit better each time. That way, you can go out and compete with much larger and better resourced players - because that's not what they are doing."

That being said, Seilern explains it is becoming increasingly difficult for boutiques to operate as regulatory pressures increase.

"Being a good fund manager is not enough; you need to have a very good operations team, a very good sales and marketing team, and people who understand what is required on the compliance and distribution front.

"I really empathise with fund managers that need to style drift, because it's all fair and well having very strong views on things, but if the difference between your strong views is success and bankruptcy, you just might be forced into that situation which in turn will diminish your chances of success.

"This also makes it difficult for boutiques to succeed."

ESG investing

One of the largest regulatory pressures hanging over boutiques at present is the increasing demand for ESG investing.

Seilern tells Investment Week that there "happens to be a very large overlap" between quality growth investing and avoiding sectors with the biggest potential to incur ESG risks, such as oil & gas. However, he says it is most important to him to maintain "intellectual integrity" and a "degree of humility" when discussing the topic, as it is complex and houses many variables.

"There is a lot of literature on the performance of so-called ESG funds and how they have outperformed the market as a whole. The danger with this is that it is not necessarily a physical law that the more ‘ESG' you are, the better the returns will be.

"If that link were to break down, you are suddenly in a very awkward situation. Because unless you're an Article 9 fund, and unless you have clearly communicated to your clients that you are impact-focused, it becomes very difficult to manage expectations."

Even the ‘G' in ESG is more complex than many investors imagine, according to the CEO, given there is "complexity in distinguishing between shareholder rights, and what is best for the company in the long run".

"For example, dual voting share structures are generally perceived to be bad because they don't treat all shareholders equally. But there are many instances where you have a family-controlled business, and they have 80% of their net worth invested in the company - their names are strongly aligned with that business," he argues.

"We don't invest in companies that are badly managed. But corporate governance is more nuanced than that."

Shareholder power

In terms of how Seilern Investment Management itself is run, the CEO says a differentiating factor is that every employee in the company is a shareholder.

"A European fund manager and a global fund manager have the same stake in the business because their roles are identical. One of them manages $100m, the other manages $2bn.

"That is quite a difficult thing to pull off, but the reason it works is because it is accepted across the business that contribution is equal.

"Everybody has their part to play, and everyone has their load to carry. Everyone will at points underperform and outperform in their roles, and we all have to support each other. For me, the success of every business truly lies in the culture of the company."