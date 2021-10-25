Sector Investment Managers

Junior Gold fund to change name as it increases allocation to silver miners

Specialist

Junior Gold fund to change name as it increases allocation to silver miners

Name to reflect shift to new ACD

clock 25 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Schroders bolsters sustainable investment team with new hires

18 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 