Ruffer
Ruffer co-founder becomes chair of ICG Enterprise Trust
Jane Tufnell takes on new role
Profits fall at Ruffer as funds under management dip
While staff numbers increase
Prospect of Tory election win drives UK equity inflows
Best month this year
Ruffer ups UK equity exposure as 'storm clouds' clear
Hamish Baillie points to Brexit and election
Retail price index changes could hit 'complacent' index-linked gilt investors
Overhaul impact on 'linkers' to be assessed
Ruffer revamps management team on pair of funds
Two promotions
How to invest in absolute return sector funds in falling markets
Is the decade-long bull market coming to an end?
Ruffer warns of 1999-style bubble in stockmarkets
'This looks and feels like a bubble'
FE unveils who made its 2019 Alpha Manager Hall of Fame
18 new entrants featured
Ruffer CIO: Asset management industry today as risky as bank leverage in 2008
QE facilitated transfer of risk
Ruffer trio bemoan 'disappointing' year but prepare to be 'greedy when others are fearful'
Equity exposure caused 'damage'
Witan hands mandate to boutique investment manager
Firm spun out of Odey Asset Management
Ruffer: Asset managers are about to learn some lessons
Diversified portfolios are no longer 'low risk'
James Hambro poaches Asia specialist from Ruffer
Spent six years at Ruffer
Ruffer appoints former PwC partner as non-exec director to board
Spent 20 years at PwC
Ruffer: The 'intensely interesting' opportunity in Japan
Biggest contributor to trust's performance
Ruffer trio: UK rate hike could be insufficient to keep inflation genie in the bottle
Keeping inflation-linked bonds as protection against rising inflation
Ruffer board targets market cap above £500m over coming years
Decided against change of benchmark
Ruffer trio: We are increasingly concerned about 'bubbling' market
Managers of the £385m Ruffer IT
Ruffer trio: The seeds of the next crisis are well past the germination stage
Higher stakes and limited options
Ruffer trio: We apologise for missing easy gains
Suffered over last quarter
Is Ruffer the mystery trader snapping up $120m of portfolio protection? - report
Wall Street traders baffled by mystery trader
Ruffer ups interest rate protection in face of 'pivotal' Fed hiking cycle
Potential for four hikes