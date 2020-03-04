Ross Teverson
Are negative emerging market headlines hiding a wealth of opportunities?
Industry Voice: Emerging market shares have been hampered by negative investor sentiment in 2018 and are currently trading at a significant discount to developed markets; the widest it has been for a decade.
Jupiter's Teverson: How we capture value in emerging markets
Partner Insight: Ross Teverson, Head of Strategy, Emerging Markets at Jupiter Asset Management, provides an insight into the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Fund philosophy, which is centred on identifying companies experiencing 'positive change' in emerging...
Jupiter Global Emerging Markets fund: 'Why half of the companies we invest in are not represented in our respective benchmark at all'
Partner Insight: The Jupiter Global Emerging Market Fund's unconstrained approach is essential to implementing the fund's non-traditional and 'change-based' investment philosophy, which aims to identify stocks that are experiencing positive change that...
How can investors identify 'under-appreciated' change in emerging markets?
Partner Insight The idea of 'underappreciated change' is particularly prevalent in emerging markets according to Jupiter's Head of Strategy, Emerging Markets, Ross Teverson. Here he explains how the concept helps him identify opportunities