Revealed: The key management changes under the Jupiter/Merian merger

Jupiter Asset Management has today announced the full outline of its future product range and UK distribution team, following its acquisition of Merian Global Investors earlier this year.

The "Product Roadmap" sees expansion in the UK equities market, integrating multiple Merian strategies into the firm's offering.

The Richard Buxton-managed Merian UK Alpha strategy, supported by Ed Meier, Errol Francis and James Bowmaker will join Jupiter, along with the funds under their management.

Also making the move is the Merian Small and Mid-cap strategy, managed by Dan Nickols and Richard Watts, with Merian fund managers Tim Service, Luke Kerr and Nick Williamson supporting them, while Jupiter's own UK small cap equities fund manager Matt Cable will join the team.

Merian UK Specialist Equity fund, managed by Tim Service, and Merian UK Opportunities fund, managed by James Bowmaker, bring new UK long/short exposure and round out the UK equities products.

'A new approach'

Elsewhere in equities and alternatives, Merian Global Systematic Equities strategy will become part of the Jupiter offering, managed by Ian Heslop, Amadeo Alentorn and their team, adding a "new approach" to active equity investment for the firm, according to Jupiter.

The team also carries the Merian Global Equity Absolute Return (GEAR) with them, bolstering Jupiter's alternatives proposition.

Additionally, the Merian Strategic Absolute Return Bond fund will become part of Jupiter's product suite, managed by Mark Nash and Nicholas Wall, marking the fund house's first foray into the alternative fixed income space.

Ned Naylor-Leyland and his team will transition to Jupiter, bringing their Merian Gold & Silver fund, while the Merian Chrysalis Investment Company, subject to board approval, will expand the firm's closed-ended trust offering, managed by Richard Watts and Nick Williamson.

Already holding assets under management of around £10.7bn, Ariel Bezalel's fixed income strategy will see Jupiter managers Harry Richards and Adam Darling take the lead on Merian's credit focused strategies, including the Merian Corporate Bond fund, while financials specialist Luca Evangelisti will manage the Merian Financial Contingent Capital fund.