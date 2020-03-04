River and Mercantile Asset Management

River and Mercantile (R&M) Asset Management is UK based specialist investment management firm. Since its launch in 2006, the company has been appointed to manage more than £1.8bn in assets. Despite increased market volatility in the past quarter, its AUM grew by 2.7% to £33.8bn (as of 30 July 2018).

It has two investment divisions: UK Equity and Global Equity. Each division has its own specific investment philosophy applied to a range of strategies designed to suit client needs. It offers a range of services, from consulting and advisory to fully-delegated fiduciary and fund management.