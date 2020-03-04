Richard Woolnough
M&G fund manager
Richard Woolnough is a fund manager M&G Investments, the fund management arm of Prudential in the UK. In 2014, he became the highest paid person in the company, earning at least £15.3m in pay and bonuses, compared with the £11.8m earned by the then chief executive Tidjane Thiam. Born in Chesterfield, he began his career at M&G before working for Lloyds Merchant Bank, Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, Old Mutual and SG Warburg. Woolnough runs three funds at M&G Investments - which manages £35bn on behalf of Prudential policyholders and investors - one of which includes his £21bn Optimal Income fund.
Woolnough shifts flagship M&G bond funds to 'shortest duration ever'
One or all? Star manager versus team approach
M&G's Woolnough: Where credit's due
Investors return to M&G Optimal Income as AUM tops £20bn again; Group 'significantly' increases seeding for new funds
Where M&G's Woolnough is finding value for his £21bn Optimal Income fund
M&G's Woolnough: UK will lose its edge post-Brexit
Woolnough reintroduces equities to M&G Optimal Income after two-year hiatus
M&G's Woolnough: Why banks should offer a cash ETF
M&G reports £7bn outflows in H1 as it warns of further revenue pressures
Pru plans M&G fund manager pay cap after Woolnough's £32m award - report
Prudential is considering plans to cap fund manager pay at asset management arm M&G Investments, after bond veteran Richard Woolnough scooped £32m in two years, according to reports.
M&G's Woolnough: Trump as US president more worrying than Brexit
M&G's Woolnough on risk-reward, being an all-rounder and fund manager pay
M&G's Woolnough keeps equities at zero on £16bn Optimal Income
M&G's Woolnough questions Fed's hesitation on rate rise
Richard Woolnough, manager of the £24bn M&G Optimal Income fund, says he is at a loss to understand why the US is holding off on raising interest rates.
M&G's Woolnough bags £15m pay package
M&G's fixed income manager Richard Woolnough received a hefty pay package in 2014, larger than that of parent company Prudential's CEO Tidjane Thiam, according to reports.
Woolnough: ECB may cut rates further and buy corporate debt
The European Central Bank may be forced to buy investment grade corporate debt in an expansion of its QE programme, according to M&G fixed income manager Richard Woolnough.
Lessons from Japan: M&G's Woolnough looks at what the country can teach the West
The economic situation in Japan over the last two decades can teach Western economies a number of lessons, with the region actually very successful at boosting its own citizens' wealth, M&G's bond veteran Richard Woolnough has said.
Replacing Gross: Four alternative funds to PIMCO Total Return
Last week Bill Gross quit PIMCO - the firm he founded - to join Janus Capital in a move which had ramifications for many investors. Now as outflows on his PIMCO Total Return fund mount, where should investors turn?
One to Watch: PFS TwentyFour Dynamic Bond fund
Woolnough: Gilts now best value ever versus bunds
UK gilts are the best value they have ever been compared to German bunds, M&G's Richard Woolnough has said.
M&G's Woolnough: Why deflation is a good thing
M&G's Richard Woolnough has said the spectre of deflation emerging across Europe is a positive in the current environment, adding central banks should be comfortable with this development.
M&G's Woolnough outstrips Pru CEO with £17.5m pay deal
M&G's fixed income manager Richard Woolnough was paid £17.5m last year, according to reports, a figure more than double that of the CEO of parent company Prudential.
M&G's Woolnough: Policymakers should raise rates this year
M&G's highly-rated bond fund manager Richard Woolnough has said he would raise rates this year if it were up to him - but said such a move could present a buying opportunity.
Woolnough: US tapering to keep rates lower for longer
The tapering of bond purchases in the US will not lead to interest rate rises, and could in fact prolong record low rates, M&G's Richard Woolnough has said.