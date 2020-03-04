Richard Woolnough

M&G fund manager

Richard Woolnough is a fund manager M&G Investments, the fund management arm of Prudential in the UK. In 2014, he became the highest paid person in the company, earning at least £15.3m in pay and bonuses, compared with the £11.8m earned by the then chief executive Tidjane Thiam. Born in Chesterfield, he began his career at M&G before working for Lloyds Merchant Bank, Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, Old Mutual and SG Warburg. Woolnough runs three funds at M&G Investments - which manages £35bn on behalf of Prudential policyholders and investors - one of which includes his £21bn Optimal Income fund.