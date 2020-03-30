Investors redeem £100m a day from Woolnough's flagship M&G fund

Investors have withdrawn around £2.5bn from Richard Woolnough's M&G Optical Income fund since the US stockmarket reached an all-time high on 19 February to 25 March, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on markets.

According to estimates from Morningstar, this represents redemptions of roughly £100m a day.

Including the UK OEIC and the Luxembourg mirror, the fund, managed by Richard Woolnough, was the UK's largest retail fund as recently as last year, peaking around £24bn in assets under management (AUM), but now stands at roughly £16bn, as reported by the FT.

A combination of high investor redemptions and performance losses of 15% since the US markets reached an all-time high have only added to the recently-listed investment firm's woes.

With high redemptions and a property fund that has been gated for nearly four months, M&G has seen its share price fall from its float price of 225.2 to just 127.1, over 40% down in less than 6 months.

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, pointed to the maturity of the firm's fixed income business as another area of difficulty, as investors who once piled into to funds after the 2008 crisis , look to redeem as they near retirement.

He added that the fund's poor performance both last year and in 2020's opening months may have increased the redemptions it faces.

Although the firm would "not usually comment" on fund flows outside of financial reports, a spokesperson for M&G did address these concerns:

"The entire industry is seeing outflows because of the turmoil on markets triggered by Covid-19. Optimal Income, as one of the larger and more popular funds in Europe, has no escaped this wave of selling.

"With regards to the M&G Optimal Income strategy, on average during this period 35% of the portfolio has been in risk free assets so it is well placed to add risk when we see opportunities."

It added that retail asset management only represents 20% of the firm's total assets under management.

In a video for Optimal Income investors, Woolnough stated that the fund was "cautiously positioned for economic growth", which would result in a fund performance detraction in current circumstances due to this "positive view".

He added: "We are seeing valuation opportunities in a number of areas, and have around 35% of ‘risk-free' cash/bonds to put to work when needed."