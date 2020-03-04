Resolution
Cowdery to net £160m from Aviva's shock Friends Life takeover bid
Clive Cowdery, the former head of Resolution and major shareholder at Friends Life, is set to walk away with £160m from the £5.6bn takeover deal announced on Friday.
Resolution and peers plunge as FCA plans zombie fund probe
Shares in Resolution and peers tumbled today following reports the FCA is to probe 30 million legacy insurance policies.
Cowdery and Tiner step down from Resolution board
Resolution founder Clive Cowdery and CEO John Tiner are to stand down as non-executive directors following the firm's annual general meeting in May.
Resolution in talks over Lombard sale
Resolution is in talks over a possible sale of its European private and corporate client wealth planning division, Lombard.
Resolution helps lift FTSE back above 6,600
Financial services group Resolution helped push the FTSE 100 index higher this morning after better-than-expected half-yearly results.
Cowdery prepares £600m bid for US insurer
Insurance pioneer Clive Cowdery has tabled a bid for a US insurer in the tycoon's first attempt to enter the American market.
Ex-HBOS director quits Resolution after investors voice concern
Phil Hodkinson, the former finance director of HBOS, has bowed to pressure and resigned as senior independent director of Resolution, the life assurance group .
Resolution pays £143k to former HBOS finance chief
A former HBOS banker who signed off the firm's financial accounts in years leading up to its collapse collected £143,000 last year from life company consolidation vehicle Resolution.
Resolution's UK business value up 155%
Resolution Group has reported new business of £138m for the first nine months of the year, up 45% from £95m for the same period last year, led by the company's UK operations.
Resolution sees shares jump on dividend outlook
Resolution, the insurance acquisition specialist, has seen its shares leap today after it was upgraded by analysts because of its attractive dividend yield.
Resolution chairman to quit following overhaul
Resolution has confirmed its chairman Mike Biggs will leave the company after its governance overhaul.
Resolution abandons Friends Life split
Resolution has confirmed it will make no more acquisitions and abandoned plans to split Friends Life after revealing a 58% fall in profits.
Resolution readies 'self-managed' exit from Friends in 2014
Resolution is preparing a "self-managed" exit from Friends Life in 2014 that would see the company split between a fit-for-purpose life company and a closed life fund consolidator.
Phoenix shares fall as CVC takeover talks terminated
Ignis Asset Management's parent company Phoenix has ended takeover discussions with private equity company CVC Capital Partners after a disagreement on price.
Cowdery buys 240,000 shares in Resolution
Resolution founder and chairman Clive Cowdery has bought a further stake in the consolidation vehicle.
Ignis parent mulls new offer as Resolution drops out
Phoenix Group, the parent of Ignis Asset Management, is considering a takeover offer, believed to be around £1bn, from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners after a bid from rival Resolution fell through.
Friends Life to launch in-house asset manager in H2 2012
Friends Life has today announced the creation of Friends Life Investments (FLI), a new inhouse asset management business which will launch in the second half of 2012.
Lehmans secretly borrowed from Fed; Cowdery bets on diamonds
Thursday newspaper round-up: Lehman Brothers secretly borrowed billions of dollars from the US Federal Reserve months before the investment bank filed for bankruptcy, it has emerged.
Resolution to return £500m 'excess cash' to shareholders
Buyout vehicle Resolution expects to have £500m of excess cash to return to shareholders over the next 12 months after completing its review of new proposition Friends Life.
Resolution: Future acquisitions may be large scale or bolt-ons
Resolution says it has "multiple routes" to complete its UK life consolidation project including further scale transactions, a series of smaller bolt-ons or a combination of the two.
Cowdery: Fund managers must spearhead industry reform
Resolution founder Clive Cowdery has called on fund managers to make the financial services industry more investable.
Resolution sets sights on asset managers
Clive Cowdery's Resolution acquisition vehicle has set its sights on acquiring an asset management firm.
Resolution receives 95.5% take-up of £2bn rights issue
Clive Cowdery's Resolution consolidation vehicle has received 95.5% shareholder take-up of its £2bn rights issue, which will help fund its part acquisition of Axa's UK business.
Lloyds under pressure to offload £7bn Scottish Widows
Lloyds is coming under pressure from shareholders to sell Scottish Widows, which could fetch the banking giant about £7bn.