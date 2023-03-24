Ground Rents Income to propose 'orderly' wind-up and revised continuation vote

Among possible resolutions are holding a more traditional continuation vote or putting the trust into orderly realisation which is to be reassessed at the end of 2024 for any remaining assets.

In December, the company launched a consultation into whether it could be released from the obligation to hold a wind-up vote, which was required to be held before 13 August 2023.

The vote is structured in such a way that if any single shareholder votes for a wind-up, the vote passes. If passed, the board said it would likely result in a "sale of the portfolio at depressed prices", given the fall in capital values and weak sentiment in the ground rent market sector more broadly.

However, the board can be released from this obligation if a special resolution is passed. Any extension to the life of the trust granted from the release would be used to improve liquidity and work towards crystallising an optimum return for all shareholders, the board said.

Following a shareholder consultation, today (24 March), the board put forward three resolutions at an EGM on 24 April. The three options are either holding a more traditional continuation vote, putting the trust into orderly realisation which is to be reassessed at the end of 2024 for any remaining assets and increasing the cap on directors' fees.

In addition, the board has proposed amendments to the investment policy to allow a sale of assets in a controlled, orderly and timely manner, with the objective of achieving a balance between periodically returning cash to shareholders and optimising the sale value of investments.

The board has also proposed that the fund continues to pay dividends, but only when sustainable and in order to comply with its distribution requirements.